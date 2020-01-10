× One dead, two injured in Lawrence County wreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – State troopers confirm a woman died in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Hwy 20 and County Road 400 in Hillsboro around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Emergency crews transported Francis Addington Terry, 77, to Parkway Medical Center in Decatur where she later died from her injuries.

Troopers say preliminary findings show Terry failed to yield the right of way.

Troopers confirmed the driver of the second vehicle and a 2-year-old passenger received minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.