New hotel coming to MidCity Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – MidCity Huntsville has plans for a new hotel to open in 2021.

Crews will break ground on a new Hotel Indigo at the development on University Drive this spring, with a target of opening sometime in the middle of next year, MidCity developer RCP Companies said Friday in a news release.

The five-story, 120-room hotel will be located on Nunnuhsae Park Drive and have views of the 40-acre park planned for the development. It will be adjacent to TopGolf and a planned 8,500-seat amphitheater.

The hotel also plans to feature a restaurant.

InterContinental Hotels Group owns the Hotel Indigo brand, which had 112 hotels open worldwide as of September. The company has Hotel Indigo locations near Huntsville in Birmingham, Chattanooga and Nashville.

The company says each hotel design is unique, drawing inspiration from the neighborhood and culture. The Huntsville location’s design was finished late last year, according to RCP.

RCP Companies projects that MidCity will have more than 650 hotel rooms once development is complete, in addition to 350,000 square feet of dining, retail and entertainment space, 400,000 square feet of office space and 1,400 residential units.