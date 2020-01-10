× Mother of 5 found beaten to death in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Police are searching for the suspect who killed a mother of five inside her Philadelphia home.

Officers found the 25-year-old dead in an upstairs bedroom after her mother discovered the back door kicked in on Thursday night. Police say she likely died of blunt force trauma to the head.

There were signs of a struggle and no weapon was found.

Police say the woman had two biological children and three foster children. They were not home at the time.

The woman, whose name has not been released, drove a school bus.