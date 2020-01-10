Morgan County Schools says system-wide food pantry is available for students in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Kids go to school to learn but sometimes learning is difficult when they have to worry where their next meal is coming from. The morgan county school system is fighting food insecurity with a food pantry.

"When they haven't gotten rest at night, when there's turmoil in the home, when their basic needs are not being met," explained Sherri Mann of the Morgan County School System.

She said that's where she steps in. This food pantry's purpose is to provide for county families who have fallen on hard times.

"At any given moment a dad might lose his job, a parent might go to jail for whatever reason, there might be a house fire," Mann added.

The idea began at Priceville Junior High School, nearly three years ago.

"We didn't feed a lot of students and families that first year but its because it was a new program and was something everybody had to get used to," said Mann.

The pantry has since relocated to Sparkman Elementary School.

But not to be confused, the school system says this pantry is open to all students.

"The food is available to any student no matter what age, no matter what size family we have," Mann added. "Any student who needs the food, its available to them."

Mann said the process is kept completely confidential.

"We do not in any way broadcast the need, it is very quietly done," she explained. "If those families will simply contact one person at the school, that person will contact me. And those are the only people who have to know."

Pantry items are donated by local churches, community, and student organizations.

Mann hopes that those in need take full advantage of what the system has to offer, no strings attached.