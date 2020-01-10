× Men face federal charges for $90,000 in stolen gift cards, Boaz police say

BOAZ, Ala. – Police said they caught two men Tuesday with $90,000 in gift cards that were loaded using stolen information.

The Boaz Police Department said Fubin Qiu, 22, of Houston, Texas, and Chen Zhen, 22, of Little Neck, New York, were arrested with gift cards that came from multiple states.

Police said Qiu and Zhen visited six states and got the cards from 12 different Walmart stores.

Police said they’ve turned the case over to the U.S. Secret Service.