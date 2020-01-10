Tennessee Valley schools cancel weekend activities due to severe weather

Men face federal charges for $90,000 in stolen gift cards, Boaz police say

January 10, 2020

Photo provided by Boaz Police Department

BOAZ, Ala. – Police said they caught two men Tuesday with $90,000 in gift cards that were loaded using stolen information.

The Boaz Police Department said Fubin Qiu, 22, of Houston, Texas, and Chen Zhen, 22, of Little Neck, New York, were arrested with gift cards that came from multiple states.

Boaz Police Department photos

Police said Qiu and Zhen visited six states and got the cards from 12 different Walmart stores.

Police said they’ve turned the case over to the U.S. Secret Service.

 

