Lockdown lifted, no active shooter at MacDill Air Force Base

UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and officials confirm there was no active shooter on base.

TAMPA, Fla. – MacDill Air Force Base was on lockdown Friday morning

Officials confirmed to our CBS affiliate WTSP that the base, which is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command, was put on lockdown.

Tampa Police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee told our sister station WFLA there was no active shooter on base.