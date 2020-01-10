Tennessee Valley schools cancel weekend activities due to severe weather

Lincoln County authorities looking for burglary suspect

Posted 2:14 pm, January 10, 2020, by , Updated at 02:15PM, January 10, 2020

(Photos via Lincoln County Sheriff's Department)

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County authorities are looking for a man wanted for aggravated burglary and theft.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for information about finding Robert “Blake” Ray Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said he was wanted for a residential burglary in Lincoln County.

Ray is known to spend time in Giles, Lawrence and Wayne counties in Tennessee and Limestone County in Alabama.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact Sgt. Tammie McDonald at 931-433-9821 or your local law enforcement agency.

