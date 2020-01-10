Jerry Hayes weighs out for Healthy Huntsville’s ‘Maintain, Don’t Gain’ Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Healthy Huntsville joined forces with Huntsville Hospital to help people in the Tennessee Valley maintain their weight for the second year.

The "Maintain, Don’t Gain” Holiday Challenge kicked off in November before the holiday season and finished in January after the holiday season wrapped up.

WHNT News 19 Anchor Jerry Hayes took on the challenge. We followed his journey from start to finish: he weighed in, checked in halfway, and then weighed out.

Approximately 1,200 people weighed-in and participated in the challenge. Representatives from Huntsville Hospital said they are hoping to get 80% of people to complete the challenge and weigh-out.

Participants who weigh in and weigh out at the same location will receive a free Maintain, Don’t Gain T-shirt. Those who maintained or lost weight are eligible for more prizes like hotel stays, massages, and more.