Jackson County inmate charged with attacking corrections deputy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - An inmate at the Jackson County jail is now facing even more charges after authorities said he attacked a corrections officer.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WHNT News 19 Andrew Lambert, 23, of Pisgah put the corrections deputy into a headlock and punched him several times in the face.

He said it happened as the deputy was trying to get Lambert back into his lockdown cell after a meal Tuesday afternoon.

Harnen said this is the second time within the last year that a corrections deputy has been attacked.

He added that being short-staffed plays a role in the risk for corrections deputies.

“They do a lot of work in a very difficult environment, it's a very dangerous environment," Harnen said. "Deputies are in danger too outside the jail, but they`re confined in there with these people. Some of them are really bad people -- not all of them, but some of them are really bad people and there is potential for these things to happen."

Harnen said another corrections deputy was also in the cell, preventing another inmate from joining in on the attack.

The corrections officer returned back to work a few days later.