Fort Payne City Schools to get electric buses

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - Fort Payne City Schools is the first public school in the state to get electric-powered school buses thanks to a grant given by Governor Kay Ivey.

The Fort Payne Board of Education was awarded $805,750 to replace four of its current buses. The district will pay just over $201,438 to make up for 20% of the funding.

Two replacements will be fully electric, while two others will be low-emission diesel.

It takes about six months for the electric buses to be built.

The goal of the grant is to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions to offset environmental damage.

“We hope to run them on maybe some of our shorter routes in town and just kind of see how they perform, how many miles they do go, and how well they run and then kind of determine if we want to move them to a longer route or to a mountain route, so we'll just have to see how they perform when we get them,” said Fort Payne City Schools Transportation Supervisor Laran Adkins.

Part of the grant money comes from a settlement with Volkswagon after it violated the U.S. Clean Air Act in 2016. Alabama was awarded about $25 million in the settlement, which will be allocated over the next 10 years.

The Boaz Board of Education received just over $263,524 to replace four of its buses through the grant.

