× Former juvenile home counselor pleads guilty to sex with 13-year-old

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A former counselor has pleaded guilty to a charge of having sexual contact with a 13-year-old student at Three Springs, a troubled youth home that was previously located in Madison.

Amanda Shantay Williams, 30, faces up to 20 years in prison for the charge of second-degree sodomy, according to our news partner AL.com. Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate will sentence her later this year.

Williams will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.

Williams performed oral sex on a 13-year-old student in June of 2017, Madison County assistant district attorney Tim Douthit said in court today. At the time, Williams worked at Three Springs, a juvenile home that has since left the city of Madison.

Williams was first arrested in July of 2017 on charges of having sexual contact with two students. She was later indicted by a Madison County grand jury on four felony charges: three counts of having sexual contact with students and one count of second-degree sodomy.

As part of her guilty plea on one of the sodomy charges, the prosecutor dismissed the remaining charges.