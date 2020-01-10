Donors give $46,000 for Rutherford County, Tennessee school meals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee businesses, churches and nonprofits recently donated $46,000 toward unpaid meal debt in Rutherford County’s public schools. The Daily News Journal reports the majority of the money came from B.H. Holmes Construction Company. An office manager told the paper the company had a good year and wanted to give back to the community. A school spokesman says they don’t withhold food from children who can’t pay. Even with the donation, students still owe more than $172,000 for meal debt. Last year, the schools had to cover just over $111,500 in unpaid meals.