× Blountsville cafe has grand opening

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala.- Stacie’s Backwoods Cafe had a grand opening Thursday morning.

Stacie Walters bought the business one day after the previous owner closed the cafe.

Walters had worked at the popular lunch spot for several years and felt the community needed it back open quickly.

“You live in a farm town. you’re in the country,” said Walters. “There’s not many places to choose from. These people needed a place to eat and they needed it in a hurry. They’re tired of the gas station. We do home-cooked meals every day. It’s just like being at home.”

The cafe is located on Hwy 278 in Blountsville.

It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.