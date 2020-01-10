× Athens High School to open storm shelter to public in event of tornado watch

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens High School plans to open its doors to the public in the event of a tornado watch Saturday.

Athens City Schools posted on its website that it would open it’s shelter if a tornado watch is issued. The shelter is capable of holding 1,500 people and is equipped with first aid kits, therapy kits, restrooms, a water fountain and television.

The entrance to the shelter is on the side of the building nearest Pryor Street.

Athens police will be at the shelter providing security.

The rules for the safe room are as follows: