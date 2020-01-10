Tennessee Valley schools cancel weekend activities due to severe weather

Athens High School to open storm shelter to public in event of tornado watch

Posted 4:51 pm, January 10, 2020, by

(Photo via Athens City Schools)

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens High School plans to open its doors to the public in the event of a tornado watch Saturday.

Athens City Schools posted on its website that it would open it’s shelter if a tornado watch is issued. The shelter is capable of holding 1,500 people and is equipped with first aid kits, therapy kits, restrooms, a water fountain and television.

The entrance to the shelter is on the side of the building nearest Pryor Street.

Athens police will be at the shelter providing security.

The rules for the safe room are as follows:

  • No firearms or weapons
  • No smoking or vaping
  • No alcoholic beverages or drugs
  • No outside food or drinks
  • No pets (with the exception of service animals)
  • Children must be supervised
  • Be respectful of others
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.