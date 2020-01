MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – According to a tweet from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, crews were called to a water rescue Thursday morning in the Cotaco Community.

The post says that crews were called to a wreck at the intersection of AL 36 and Red Oak Road where an occupied vehicle left the roadway and went into the creek.

They asked you to avoid the area at the time of the wreck.

Officials have left the scene.

Water Rescue: Deputies, Rescue Squad and VFD are responding to a wreck in the area of 36 and Red Oak Rd in the Cotaco Community. Occupied vehicle entered Cotaco Creek. Please use caution the the area! pic.twitter.com/BlgwCbqv1O — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) January 9, 2020