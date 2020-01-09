Sheffield Police looking to identify shoplifter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. — Sheffield Police need your help identifying a shoplifter, according to the department's Facebook page.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said the man is believed to be responsible for stealing t-shirts, socks, body wash, and deodorant from the Dollar General store on Jackson Highway. If you recognize the man, you're asked to call the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

Call in your tips to (256) 386-8685. The call is anonymous and a cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.