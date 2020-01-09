× Safety panel gives advice to NASA

(WHNT) – The safety committee that reports to NASA and congress released a report after looking at NASA’s progress and procedures in 2019.

In 2019, the history of NASA was celebrated with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 but it was also a big year for the future of the space program.

This report shows what NASA is doing well, but also where they can make improvements.

In the report, the panel advises the nation’s leaders to avoid changing policy goals that create unclear objectives.

They recommend the agency sets challenging but realistic and achievable schedules to achieve goals. They don’t want NASA to give in to unnecessary schedule pressure that might adversely impact safety and the mission.

They say NASA leaders should focus on communication and engagement with the workforce.

The committee wants the agency to keep the focus on the core tenets of system development as NASA begins to work more with commercial providers.

The advisory panel chair says NASA made significant progress toward human exploration goals this past year and that they are supportive of the many tests NASA has completed and plans to complete.

Ultimately they say the progress so far is encouraging, however, they say much work lies ahead.

