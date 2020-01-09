Police training center building contract approved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Workers will soon begin building a new police training center in Huntsville.

Thursday evening, the city council approved a $10.2 million contract with Fite Construction to build the center along Triana Boulevard.

Right now, police officers and firefighters conduct training at the former Johnson High School.

The new center will include three buildings, and city leaders say much of the site is already prepped for construction.

"It has everything they're going to need," said Huntsville Director of General Services Ricky Wilkinson. "It's catered to them. We designed it with HPD and fire and training efforts in mind. And I think it'll become a regional training facility, and a lot of folks coming in to learn."

The construction will take just over a year. City leaders expect the new center to open by the summer of 2021.

