Morning wreck ties up Huntsville intersection

Posted 11:05 am, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 11:16AM, January 9, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck tied up traffic at a busy Huntsville intersection for almost an hour Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Jordan Lane around 9:40 a.m.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said three patients were taken from the scene. Two people in the van were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A person in the other vehicle also was taken to the hospital with injuries but is expected to recover, Webster said.

The intersection was cleared around 10:40 a.m.

