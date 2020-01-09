× Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker announces retirement

MADSION, Ala. – Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker announced he is planning to retire at the end of February.

Parker had previously informed board members and staff and made his retirement decision public at the Board of Education meeting Thursday night.

“I am so thankful for the 31 years I have spent in the schools of Madison, Alabama. It has been a joy and I will miss my kids tremendously,” Parker said in a statement. “The Lord placed me here 31 years ago, and he is leading me somewhere different today. Madison City Schools is truly one of America’s best school systems because of our kids and staff and it will continue to get better. I will always be the #1 cheerleader and advocate for Madison City Schools.” Mr. Parker said he does not know at this point what his next pursuits may be.