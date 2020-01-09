Huntsville police searching for suspect after shooting at apartments off Zierdt Road

Posted 12:08 pm, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 01:41PM, January 9, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police were searching Thursday afternoon for a man who shot a woman at an apartment complex off Zierdt Road.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. at Sunlake at Edgewater on Lakefront Drive. Police and emergency responders could be seen in front of one of the buildings, which was blocked off with crime scene tape.

Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the shooting happened in the parking lot in front of one of the buildings. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police went searching for the suspect at an apartment on Chasewood Drive but did not locate him.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster confirmed that units were responding to a shooting call.

No other information was immediately available.

