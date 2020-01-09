Huntsville International Airport up for ‘Best Small Airport’ award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville International Airport is in the running to be named the best small airport in the country, but they need your help to make it happen.

The airport was nominated by a panel of experts as one of the USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice 2020 Small Airports in the United States. There are twenty other airport nominees from around the nation. Huntsville International is the only airport from Alabama that was nominated.

Now voters decide who is number one. Voting is taking place right now and will continue through January 13th.

The airport needs the community to vote so they can win. They say winning is about a lot more than just a title, but it could help with the development of the airport -- including getting more airlines.

"When we go to these meetings with the airlines we are saying 'hey this is great, you should be in Huntsville,'" said airport spokeswoman Jana Kuner. She says winning this contest shows the community's voice, and it can help airlines notice the city and possibly want to come here.

With more airlines, Kuner says fare prices could go lower.

"The airport doesn't set the fares, the airlines do," Kuner said. "So what we have to do to be able to try to get the fares lower in the market is to create competition, bring in new airlines, start new routes."

If you would like to be a part of making this happen you can vote directly on USA Today by clicking here.