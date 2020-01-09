Girl Scout cookie season kicks off with new flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama (GSNCA) have launched the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie™ season, when Girl Scouts across the United States become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.

Girl Scouts take part in a diverse range of experiences available to members from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible girls in your local community.

This season, GSNCA announces a sweet new way to celebrate young female leaders: a new lemon cookie called Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.

'I am a go-getter' and 'I am an innovator' are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of Girl Scouting to life. The new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup, which also includes favorites such as Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Trefoils®. Lemon-Ups are available in select council markets, including the 36 counties that GSNCA serves.

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, contact Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama at 800-734-4541 or email cookies@girlscoutsnca.org

Find a Girl Scout Cookie booth sale near you beginning on February 14 and ending on March 22 at girlscoutsnca.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.