Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks and takes nap

(CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.
The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.
He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.
He woke up around three hours later and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.
Gwinnett County Police is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.