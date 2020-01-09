Georgia man breaks into Taco Bell, cooks and takes nap

Posted 12:02 pm, January 9, 2020, by

(CNN) – A Georgia man took a cue from both the Grinch and Goldilocks when he broke into a fast-food restaurant last month.

The man climbed through a drive-thru window at an Atlanta-area Taco Bell very early on Christmas morning.

He turned on the fryers and whipped himself up a meal before napping on the restaurant’s floor.

He woke up around three hours later and fled the store, but not before making off with a laptop and tablet.

Gwinnett County Police is offering a reward for information on the brazen burglar.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.