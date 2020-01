× Deputies searching for owner of pig found in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Have you ever seen this pig before? The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owner.

The agency posted on their social media that Animal Control deputies picked up the pig near the intersection of Elkton Road and Myrtlewood Road.

If you know the owner of this pig please call (256)232-0111 with information.

