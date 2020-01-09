× Chamber of Commerce says more jobs are coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – North Alabama only continues to grow by the day.

According to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Huntsville labor force grew by more than ten thousand people in one year. As the city grows, we often hear about all the new jobs that are available and that will soon be available.

But what are those jobs and how do you get one?

The experts at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce say they need jobs from construction to hospitality and everything in between.

The FBI is building a new outpost in Huntsville and will bring 4,000 jobs to the area. The Mazda Toyota plant is also promising another 4,000 jobs.

In an area where space and defense agencies continue to grow, Huntsville needs people to work in stem and advanced manufacturing jobs.

Katelyn Sides Baker from the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber says employers want people with security clearances who have five to ten years experience– but there are things job seekers should look for in companies too.

“What are these companies doing to retain them?” Baker said. “Is it a flexible schedule, a good work and life balance? Is it great benefits? How are you treating your employees? Are you investing in your employees? What does your corporate culture look like? It’s all of these things, we can do all this recruitment and get everybody here, but these companies need to do a lot to keep them here.”

Baker says as more jobs and companies continue to grow in north Alabama, others to back up the area’s infrastructure will grow as well.