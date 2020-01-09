Boy critically injured in Dec. 16 tornado said to be in stable condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN CREEK, Ala. - Several weeks have passed since a tornado hit a Town Creek neighborhood along County Road 265.

City officials said the restoration of order continues, and they are taking things "day by day."

Police Chief Jerry Garrett said help is coming from all over the region. "The city of Hanceville, The city of Moulton, West Morgan, East Lawrence Water."

"The brush trucks have come and they've loaded up a lot of this debris that has been pushed to the roadway," Garrett added.

Storms have passed through the area since December 16th, and though not as strong, Garrett said some people remain nervous.

"It's still very fresh on everyone's minds and that paranoia, if you will, is definitely there," he explained.

Garrett said one neighbor has a safe room below his garage and has welcomed anyone to seek shelter if they need to.

In the event of severe weather in the weekend ahead, two shelters will open in town.

On the bright side, Garrett said those injured in the tornado are making progress.

"Landen Godsey, I think he is in stable condition now," explained Garrett. "He's showing some more signs of improvement which is great."

Three of Godsey's neighbors are still receiving care, one has been moved to a rehabilitation center.

The chief of police said this devastation is just one example of how severe weather can impact an entire community.

He hopes that families develop a plan for their safety in the future.