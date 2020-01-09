Boaz teacher recognized for student accomplishments in i-Ready assessment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - Boaz kindergarten teacher Anna Bone is being honored for her success with a new teaching tool called i-Ready.

Her class was learning to count Thursday morning. They were using technology to do it.

“As they do their lessons, they earn coins, and when they earn coins, they earn rewards and prizes, so not only are they learning, but they’re having fun doing it,” said Bone.

Bone uses i-Ready for math and reading. The online assessment tool checks the child’s learning levels after lessons.

"They’re individualized, differentiated towards each child need," said Bone. "Whatever they made on their first diagnostic, it puts them at their level, and their lessons are based on what they scored and it works up. If the program sees it’s getting too hard, it lets us know what we need to work on."

Because of her students' success, growth and performance, Bone is now one of 31 teachers to be accepted into the Curriculum Associates’ Extraordinary Educators program.

“I look forward to this journey and learning and growing with the other extraordinary educators,” said Bone.

“Mrs. Bone is an exceptional teacher and I think it was an easy choice,” said Boaz Elementary School principal Josh Walker. “She does a good job of reaching kids at their needs and where their needs are and moving them to have as much growth as they can, and I think that’s what i-Ready does.”

Bone was one of the first teachers to use the i-Ready program last school year as part of a pilot program. Now, her entire K-1 school as well as other schools across the district use the program to support data-driven instruction.

Another incentive put into place by Bone is various events. Students have already earned a doughnut party and are currently working toward having a pizza party.