Whitesburg Christian Academy First Grade Kidcam!

Wednesday morning’s quiet weather made it a perfect morning to visit with some energetic first graders at Whitesburg Christian Academy! Meteorologist Alex Puckett and I set up several experiments to drive home not just ‘weather’ science but also introducing some other STEM education – tying it all together with why it’s important to be prepared when the weather looks rough (like it does this weekend).

We shot an air cannon to prove that air is made of ‘something, ‘ and then took that knowledge a step further making clouds in bottles, tornadoes, and an experiment that made some small lightning strikes and Mrs. Looser’s hair stand up with a Van De Graff Generator!

Thanks for having us to visit today!

