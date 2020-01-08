× WFF announces special youth, veteran, active military waterfowl hunting day on February 8

The Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) has designated Saturday, February 8, as the second of the 2019-20 hunting season’s Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days.

The first of the two special waterfowl hunting days took place on November 23, 2019.

On February 8, youth under age 16 who are accompanied by a licensed adult hunter, military personnel on active duty and veterans (as defined in section 101 of U.S. Code: Title 38) may hunt for waterfowl statewide.

Regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms, and ammunitions apply to the special days. Hunting area rules and regulations also apply.

To participate in the hunt, youth age 15 and younger must be accompanied by their parent or a licensed adult supervisor that is over 21. Only one firearm will be allowed per child and only the youth hunters will be permitted to utilize the firearm for hunting unless the adult meets the requirements of a veteran or active-duty military personnel.

The adult supervisor must remain within arm’s length of the youth at all times and may accompany up to two youth participants during the hunt. The adult is also expected to review the rules of firearm safety and hunter ethics with each youth and ensure they are followed.

The adult needs a state hunting license, state and federal waterfowl stamp and a free Harvest Information Program registration. Veterans and active-duty military personnel must be in possession of a valid proof of service such as a military ID, Veterans Administration ID, veteran ID, veteran validation on their driver’s license or a copy of their DD Form 214. Possession of the mandatory hunting licenses and stamps is also required.

For more information about the Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days, contact WFF Migratory Gamebird Coordinator Seth Maddox at Seth.Maddox@dcnr.alabama.gov or call (334) 242-3469, or visit www.outdooralabama.com/waterfowl.