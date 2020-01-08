Weekend Threat: storm timing, impacts becoming clearer for Saturday

Thursday starts out chilly and dry with a light breeze, but the wind really kicks in by midday: a blustery 15-20 miles per hour with some higher gusts through the afternoon and evening. That’s just the beginning of a breezy, warmer, wetter and then stormier pattern in the days ahead! Expect a high in the mid-60s with a partly cloudy sky; Thursday stays dry, but we do see at least a chance of some showers on Friday.

Your best chance of rain Friday comes in the late afternoon and early evening, but some spotty, mainly light rain happens here and there throughout the day. Friday’s wet weather isn’t ‘stormy,’ but Friday does look breezy: another day of 15-20 mph winds with higher gusts.

Severe weather threat for Saturday: The Storm Prediction Center outlines an area in which severe storms could develop Saturday including all of Alabama, much of Tennessee, Mississippi and western Georgia.

There are really two threats in play here: severe storms and flooding. The risk of severe weather comes ahead of a cold front that arrives sometime Saturday. Timing is still somewhat uncertain, but the general idea is that severe storms are possible from as early as 10 AM in the Shoals to as late as 6 PM near the Alabama/Georgia border.

What should you expect Saturday?

Strong, gusty winds outside of the risk of severe weather: 40 mph+ gusts possible even with no storms in the area. (power outages, tree damage, patio furniture/garbage cans moved)

Heavy rainfall: around 1-2″ on average, a few spots could go higher creating some potential for flooding.

Severe storms could produce intense wind gusts (70-80 mph+), hail and tornadoes.

The weekend starts rough, but ends with a fairly nice-looking Sunday.

