U.S. Attorney says his office set records in 2019 for charging defendants and sending them to prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - U.S. Attorney Jay Town is proud of the work his office did in the 2019 fiscal year. 706 defendants were prosecuted in the Northern District of Alabama in that time -- the most ever prosecuted in the district's history.

"It was a record-setting year for the men and women who work in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama," Town said.

In 2019, Town said the district had 349 federal firearms prosecutions.

"We prosecuted more firearms cases, more illegal firearms cases than ever before," he said. "We rank fifth nationally for district of our size and tenth overall out of the 94 districts."

Town told WHNT News 19 he doesn't believe the high number of prosecutions is the result of a higher crime rate.

"It doesn't mean that we have more criminals," Town said. "It means that we are more aggressive with the criminals themselves."

Town also said the Northern District's civil division collected $9.7 million and returned it either to taxpayers or victims of crime, and all appeals during that time were terminated in favor of his office.

Town expects more success for his office in 2020, with a focus on crime prevention and getting violent criminals off the streets.