× Two people killed, five others rescued after Idaho avalanche

(CNN) — Two people were killed in an avalanche Tuesday at the Silver Mountain ski area in Kellogg, Idaho, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Five people were rescued after being trapped in the Wardner Peak area of the resort.

The names of the victims have not been released. In a Facebook post, the resort said the survivors had only minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Silver Mountain declined to comment on the incident to CNN beyond the Facebook post information.

The Silver Mountain Ski Patrol is part of the rescue effort, which is using probes and dogs to see whether there are other people buried in the snow. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said volunteers are helping with the search, along with the department’s rescue team.

The Idaho Panhandle National Forests issued an avalanche warning for high elevations in the region Tuesday, but it did not apply to local ski areas such as Silver Mountain, according to the National Weather Service office.

The sheriff’s office said as many as three separate avalanches may have occurred around the resort since 11 a.m. PT.