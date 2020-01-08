× The Alabama National Guard is ready if called upon, Gov. Ivey says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – According to Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama National Guard has not been called by the Pentagon but she says the guard is always ready if called.

Gov. Ivey made the remark Wednesday after President Trump said that Iran appears to be backing down. President Trump continued to say that no Americans or Iraqis were harmed in Iran’s missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Other Alabama lawmakers took to social media or appeared on national television to weigh in.

On Twitter, Rep. Robert Aderholt (R) posted: “Our prayers are with the President, his national security team, and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R) posted a similar message: “Please join me tonight in praying for our troops abroad, our President and our country.”

Rep. Terri Sewell (D) also posted the following: “My prayers are with our troops and their families tonight, as reports show Iran launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq. Let’s also pray for cooler heads to prevail and that our leaders choose to deescalate this situation with Iran.”