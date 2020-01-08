Mother of Taylor Rose Williams pleads not guilty

Posted 4:15 pm, January 8, 2020, by , Updated at 04:18PM, January 8, 2020

Brianna Williams

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Brianna Shontae Williams, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement in connection with her daughter’s death.

5-year-old Taylor’s body was found in a wooded area in rural Alabama in November, about a week after she was reported missing. Brianna Williams told authorities she had driven to Alabama in October to pick her daughter up from her grandparents, but authorities said the grandparents had not seen Taylor in more than a year.

Taylor Rose Williams (Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Authorities said Brianna Williams has been uncooperative in their investigation.

Court records show she has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 4.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.