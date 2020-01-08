× Mother of Taylor Rose Williams pleads not guilty

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

Brianna Shontae Williams, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child neglect and one count of giving false information to law enforcement in connection with her daughter’s death.

5-year-old Taylor’s body was found in a wooded area in rural Alabama in November, about a week after she was reported missing. Brianna Williams told authorities she had driven to Alabama in October to pick her daughter up from her grandparents, but authorities said the grandparents had not seen Taylor in more than a year.

Authorities said Brianna Williams has been uncooperative in their investigation.

Court records show she has a pretrial hearing scheduled for Feb. 4.