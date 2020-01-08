× Huntsville Police officers getting help after Billy Clardy’s death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The effects of an officer dying in the line of duty are devastating. Family members are forced to rearrange their lives and those who witness a co-worker’s death bear just as much pain.

STAC agents were some of the last people to see Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III alive. STAC is the Huntsville PD anti-drug and multi-jurisdiction crime team Clardy was a part of.

The Huntsville Police Department is caring for Clardy’s family and the officers who witnessed Clardy’s death. He was shot and killed on December 6, 2019.

“The STAC team was there when this went down,” said Huntville Police Lt. Michael Johnson. “They saw what happened to their comrade, and again – the entire department is still saddened, but we have objectives and goals we have to keep in mind when we’re trying to heal over this.”

Johnson said the Huntsville Police Department is taking Clardy’s death very seriously. HPD provided professional resources to help members of the STAC team get through this difficult time.