Huntsville Hospital Foundation receives national grant to continue funding specialized milk lab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since November 2018, Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children has been catering to the extremely delicate needs of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit through the work of the hospital's Infant Nutrition Lab.

The NICU has always taken special care to make sure babies are getting exactly what they need. And every baby has different needs!

"Some babies need special fortifiers, different caloric intake, different things added to their diet," explained Amy George with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF).

Trained "milk technicians" take breast milk and can add nutrients and control the temperature as it best suits each individual baby.

To keep this lab not-for-profit option for families, HHF applied for the prestigious Heart Foundations grant. During the application process, the work of the lab exceeded expectations.

HHF secured $75,000 to continue funding the innovative work of the Infant Nutrition Lab at not-for-profit Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children.

HHF was deemed a “best-in-class” non-profit by qualifying for funding from the Hearst Foundations. The Infant Nutrition Lab met the Foundations’ strict criteria by addressing significant issues and achieving truly differentiated results within their interest area of health care.