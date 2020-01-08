× Grab your sweetheart and enjoy a night out benefiting some local “sweet peas”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Bring your sweetheart or plan a night out with sweet friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Project Sweet Peas is hosting the 2nd annual Dancing in the Rain gala from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Stone Event Center at Campus No. 805.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and a chance to put in an early bid on silent auction items. Dinner will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets include dinner (plated with a vegetarian option), dancing and a t-shirt. A cash bar will be available for attendees 21 and over.

Project Sweet Peas’ North Alabama Division provides support to Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the Huntsville and Birmingham areas, specifically families with a baby in the NICU and those who have experienced the loss of a baby.

The non-profit provides items such as NICU care packages, holiday care packages, sibling packages, bedside comfort items and memory boxes for families who have experienced a loss.

The North Alabama group also provides gas gift cards, food gift cards, dinner for families who are in the NICU and peer-to-peer support.

To purchase tickets to Dancing in the Rain or for more information, visit Project Sweet Peas’ website.