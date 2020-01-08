× Gov. Kay Ivey’s doctor says her lung cancer is cured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s doctor said followup appointments after her treatment for lung cancer show nothing concerning, and he believes she has been cured.

“She will continue on routine surveillance imaging, but I consider Governor Ivey to be cured,” Dr. Alex Whitley said in a news release from Ivey’s office Monday afternoon.

Ivey, 74, announced in September that she had Stage I lung cancer. She underwent radiation treatments that same month to treat the tumor found on her lung.

“I am profoundly grateful for this good news,” Ivey said in a statement. “Naturally, I want to thank the Good Lord for His abundant grace in my healing. This is one more of the many blessings He has bestowed on my life.”