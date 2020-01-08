× DeKalb becomes latest county to allow online business filings

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County has become one of nine counties in Alabama where people can file online to form a domestic limited liability company.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Wednesday that DeKalb and Geneva counties were the latest ones to join the state’s online filings portal.

Baldwin, Colbert, Elmore, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Morgan and Tuscaloosa counties also have online filings.

The move allows business owners to save money and resources by filing directly with the Alabama Secretary of State, Merrill’s office said in a news release.

Merrill said his office is working with probate judges to have all counties on the online system by 2022.