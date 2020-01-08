× Investigation underway after storage building catches fire on South Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue were called to a storage building fire Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. According to reports, the storage facility that caught fire is privately owned building next to Tuff Shed and Autozone located at 11259 South Memorial Pkwy.

District Chief Jay Gates says there are 32 storage units inside the facility and that the fire was stopped at the first 10 units. Chief Gates says that crews were able to control the fire in about 35 minutes.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation but no one was hurt.

There is smoke damage throughout the entire building, according to Huntsville Fire and Rescue.