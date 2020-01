× Crews battle fire on Big Cove Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue had multiple crews at a fire at a house on Big Cove Road.

Captain Frank McKenzie with HFR confirmed they pulled a person out of the home. Emergency crews transported the person to the hospital.

Authorities said three people have been displaced from the home.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area.

