× Boaz Police open 24-7 drug drop box

BOAZ, Ala. – The Boaz Police Department announced on Facebook that they now have a drop off box for unwanted/ unneeded prescription drugs.

They invite the community to drop off these items at any time to help reduce the number of dangerous prescription drugs in the Boaz community.

According to the department, the box is located downstairs outside the records department.

This box was purchased with a donation from the Marshall County Legislators.