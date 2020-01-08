× Arrest made in Arab woman’s murder

ARAB, Ala. – A Huntsville man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found in a burning home.

Michael Lee Hammock, 35, was arrested for the shooting death of Heather Golden. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail Tuesday afternoon, jail records show.

Firefighters found the body of Golden, 39, in a house on Fourth Street in Arab around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Hammock was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County, Tenn., and extradited to Arab.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston said Hammock has an extensive criminal history with drug and domestic violence charges, in addition to carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for charges out of Madison County, Ralston said.

Hammock is charged with murder, arson, and theft. Jail records show his bond was set at $2 million.