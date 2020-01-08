× Arab Electric Coop kicks off Project Share

ARAB, Ala.- The Arab Electric Cooperative started a new Project Share initiative in January 2020.

The program allows customers to round up their bill to the next whole dollar. That donation will go to the Arab Emergency Relief Fund to help the less fortunate pay their utility bills.

“We see customers quite often who lose their power because they’ve had to make a choice between medication and a power bill, and during the winter months and even sometimes in the summer months that’s hard,”said Arab Electric Cooperative interim manager Stacey White. “So your change has never meant so much, because just a few cents a month that we each could pay could be rounded up to make a huge difference for someone.”

Customers will remain in the program until they opt out.