Authorities searching for Hazel Green burglary suspect

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County authorities are looking for a man who broke into a Hazel Green gas station over the weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a surveillance system photo Wednesday morning of a person who they said broke into the BP station on Highway 431 in Hazel Green on Jan. 4. The person was wearing something to obscure part of his face.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photo is asked to contact Investigator Andrews at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8820.