× 2 hospitalized following single-vehicle wreck on Madison Blvd

MADISON, Ala. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a wreck Wednesday morning.

Madison Police were called to the wreck in front of Pizza Hut on Madison Blvd around 2:00 a.m. According to police, two people were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck and when they arrived one person was walking around.

Police say both were conscious and taken to the hospital.

Madison Police are investigating.