× Study ranks Alabama 8th on list of worst states for Millennials to thrive

(WHNT) – A study released by Zippia.com lists Alabama as one of the worst states to be a Millennial.

The study analyzed the cost of living, poverty rates, student loan debt, and homeownership to find the states where Millennials have it the toughest. Zippia says that the group of 23-38 years old earn less and have fewer assets than their parents did a generation ago.

The study shows that Alabama has an 8% unemployment rate, a 37% homeownership rate, a poverty rate of 23% and an average student loan debt of $34,861.

The study looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The 10 Worst States For Millennials, according to Zippia.com.

District of Columbia Georgia New York Florida North Carolina California South Carolina Alabama Louisiana Mississippi

Zippia.com shows that the south dominates the list with 7 of the top 10 being southern states. The other 3 states are areas that are notorious for their high cost of living, according to the study.

10 Best States for Millennials, according to Zippia.com –

Utah Iowa Wyoming North Dakota Minnesota New Hampshire Idaho South Dakota Nebraska Montana

Click here to read the full study.