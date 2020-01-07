Secretary of State speaks to 7th graders about government

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - A seventh-grade teacher took his students out of the classroom to introduce them to the world of government.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill visited Discovery Middle School in Madison to talk to students about his role in government and how it works.

Civics teacher Matt Brewer said his students enjoyed and would remember the lesson. "They're able to make more of a connection and learn it. They're able to retain that information as well - instead of just reading it, memorizing it for a test and then forgetting that information. If they actually see a component of our government, they're gonna remember this."

Brewer said Merrill's visit came at a good time because 2020 is an election year. Brewer also said his students are starting to form their own opinions on political issues.