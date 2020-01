× Power outage reported in northeast Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – According to Huntsville Utilities, there is a power outage in Northeast Huntsville

The outage is impacting about 1300 people from Hwy 72 access south to Holmes Ave and from Andrew Jackson Way west to Memorial Pkwy.

HU says service will be restored as quickly as possible.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

